Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after buying an additional 63,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

FELE opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.