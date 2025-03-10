National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Vision Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
