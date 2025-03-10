National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Vision by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,675,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

