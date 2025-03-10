Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Nature’s Sunshine Products to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

