Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Nature’s Sunshine Products to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NATR opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nature’s Sunshine Products
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.