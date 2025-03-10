New Hampshire Trust Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 100,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $239.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

