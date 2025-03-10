Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,774,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.