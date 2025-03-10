Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.