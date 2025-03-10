Northland Capmk Has Positive Estimate for OppFi Q1 Earnings

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

