Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,876.86. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

