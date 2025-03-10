NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

