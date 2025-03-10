NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.