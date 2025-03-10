NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.5% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.