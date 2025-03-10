Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $112.44 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

