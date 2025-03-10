Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ondas were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,621.77. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

