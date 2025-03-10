Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telos by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 186,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Telos by 26.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 519,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 108,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

