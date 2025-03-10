Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,087 PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GHY opened at $13.13 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.