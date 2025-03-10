Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in NIO by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

