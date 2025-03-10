Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,875 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URGN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $230.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
