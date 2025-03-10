Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $381.00 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.