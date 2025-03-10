Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

