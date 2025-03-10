Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,309,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.