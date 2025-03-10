Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (PHLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ PHLT opened at $2.77 on Monday. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.