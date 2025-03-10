Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (PHLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PHLT opened at $2.77 on Monday. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

