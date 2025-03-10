Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Approximately 3,522,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 340,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.04.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.