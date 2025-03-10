Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $381.00 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

