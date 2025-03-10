Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.