Piper Sandler Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $2.50

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Traeger by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

