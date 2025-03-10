Plutus Financial Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ:PLUT) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

Plutus Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. Plutus Financial Group had issued 2,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $8,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Plutus Financial Group Stock Performance

PLUT stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Plutus Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

About Plutus Financial Group

Further Reading

The Mission of Plutus Group “Integrity, Persistence, Professionalism, Innovation and Vitality” are the five core values of Plutus Group. The Company takes “Integrity” as the foundation of our business, “Persistence” as everything customer-oriented, and it provide customers with “Professional” products and quality services.

