PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Review

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.58 Nyxoah $5.08 million 67.09 -$46.77 million ($1.87) -5.35

This table compares PolyPid and Nyxoah”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 294.89%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.34%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28% Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11%

Summary

PolyPid beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.