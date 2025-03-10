Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 82.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNLI stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,887.60. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
