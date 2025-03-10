Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,990 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 191.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $38.23 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

