Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $678,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.1 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.