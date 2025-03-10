Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 705,512 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $6,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,640,933.38. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,496 shares of company stock worth $82,695,512. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.