Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

