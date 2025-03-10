Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $649,000 Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WS opened at $26.14 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.62.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

