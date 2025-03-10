Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 74.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,728,000 after buying an additional 251,125 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

