Q1 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TRP stock opened at C$65.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.40. The company has a market cap of C$67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.32.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler acquired 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,947.64. Also, Director David Brast bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.98 per share, with a total value of C$94,367.85. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,940 shares of company stock worth $1,007,506 and sold 323,621 shares worth $21,335,809. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.