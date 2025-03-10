Q1 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Cut by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $92.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

