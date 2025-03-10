QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter worth $186,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

