Raymond James Weighs in on Linamar’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Linamar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Linamar Stock Up 3.1 %

LNR opened at C$53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$47.17 and a 52 week high of C$73.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000,500.00. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.