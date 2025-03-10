Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$61,931.52. Also, Director Kay Brekken bought 7,870 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,004.64. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

TSE:REAL opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

