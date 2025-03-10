Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, CL King raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 2.2 %
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 526,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.