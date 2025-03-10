Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, CL King raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

RRGB stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.70. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 526,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

