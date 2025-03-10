Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 465 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 485 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON RTO opened at GBX 339.18 ($4.38) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 328.10 ($4.24) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.35.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Brian Baldwin acquired 7,500,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($40,040,072.39). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

