Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,503 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

