Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,198 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.