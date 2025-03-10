Rhumbline Advisers Sells 241 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,383,000 after buying an additional 196,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,670,000 after buying an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

