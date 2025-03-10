Rhumbline Advisers Takes $320,000 Position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CeriBell

CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $22.69 on Monday. CeriBell has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

CeriBell Profile

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.