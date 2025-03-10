Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Price

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. Toro has a 1 year low of $72.18 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Toro by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after buying an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

