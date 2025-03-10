RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Up 24.1% – Time to Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 146,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
RT Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85.
About RT Minerals
RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
