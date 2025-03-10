RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) traded up 24.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 146,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85.
RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
