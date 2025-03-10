Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $35.32 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,007,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,369,776 shares of company stock worth $64,065,203. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Samsara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Samsara by 19.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

