Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

